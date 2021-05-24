House of Reps postpones security summit in honour of Attahiru, others

Tom Okpe, Abuja

The House of Representatives has postponed a scheduled security summit in honour of late Army Chief of Staff, Lt Gen Ibrahim Attahiru and other officers who lost their lives in the air crash that occurred in Kaduna, Friday evening.

The two-day summit which was to hold at the NIA premises in Guzape, scheduled for today, Monday 24 May and to have the President, Muhammadu Buhari and other major stakeholders in attendance is however rescheduled for Wednesday, May 26,2021.

À press statement on Sunday, signed by Chinedu Francis Akubueze Clerk, House of Representatives and made available to the Daily Times reads: “This is to inform the general public that the House of Representatives has postponed its national security summit scheduled to hold from Monday, May 24, 2021, in honour of the late Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant-General Ibrahim Attahiru, and 10 other military officers and men that died as a result of air mishap in Kaduna on Friday.

“The House shares the grief and sorrow of families of the late top military officers and prayed that the Almighty God will grant them eternal rest.

“It should be noted that the postponement became necessary as the late Army Chief was one of the major stakeholders that would have taken part in the summit.

“The House regrets any inconvenience the postponement may cause invited guests.”