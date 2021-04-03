House of reps member dies in an auto crash — Daily Times Nigeria

Hon Haruna Maitala, a member of the House of Representatives who represented the Jos North/Bassa Federal Constituency, has died.
The lawmaker was killed in a car accident on the Bade-Gitata road on his way to Jos on Friday night, according to reports.
Haruna Maitala, his son, driver, and security aide all died, according to sources.
This comes just a month after another lawmaker from Jigawa State, Yuguda Killa, passed away.
A close ally of the deceased confirmed that he died shortly after he was rushed to the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Keffi, in Nasarawa state, at about 11pm.
More details shortly…
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.