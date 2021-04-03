House of reps member dies in an auto crash — Daily Times Nigeria

Hon Haruna Maitala, a member of the House of Representatives who represented the Jos North/Bassa Federal Constituency, has died.

The lawmaker was killed in a car accident on the Bade-Gitata road on his way to Jos on Friday night, according to reports.

Haruna Maitala, his son, driver, and security aide all died, according to sources.

This comes just a month after another lawmaker from Jigawa State, Yuguda Killa, passed away.

A close ally of the deceased confirmed that he died shortly after he was rushed to the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Keffi, in Nasarawa state, at about 11pm.

More details shortly…