House C’ttee on Airforce mourns Army Chief, others

By Tom Okpe

The House of Representatives Committee on Airforce has described as painful and shocking the unfortunate death of the Chief of Army staff,. Lt Gen Ibrahim Atahiru and eleven others on board the plane crash, Friday evening enroute Kaduna.

Chairman of the Committee Shehu Koko, APC Kebbi State in a statement at the weekend said the news came to him as a shock having embarked on an official duty to Makurdi, Benue State on Thursday with the late chief of army staff.

“News of the crash is still a shock to me as I am aware of his hard work and tour to states across the Federation in a bid to find a lasting solution to the security challenges facing the country.

READ ALSO: APC welcomes Ayade, urges other PDP Governors to follow footsteps

” It is unfortunate that this is coming at a time when the country’s service chiefs are doing everything possible to win the war against insurgency in Nigeria.

“This is painful and shocking, as I condole with President Muhammadu Buhari, the Military, Nigerian Army and Airforce.”

The lawmaker said he is not unmindful of the Nigeria Military dedication and gallant effort to secure the country, tasking them not to relent in their fight against insurgency in Nigeria.

The Nigerian Army confirmed the passing away of its Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Ibrahim Attahiru and ten others on Friday, which occurred following an air crash enroute Kaduna from Abuja.

Koko, while praying for the families of the deseased to bear the irreparable loss, urged the Nigerian military to sustain the fight and synergise in the interest of the country adding that the “Nigeria military has lost a dedicated and gallant officer whose service to fatherland will be sorely missed.”