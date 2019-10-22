Former Edo State Commissioner for Information and Orientation, and current Senior Technical Assistant on Print Media to President Muhammadu Buhari, Mr. Louis Odion , has said that Edo State’s hosting of the 2020 National Sports Festival is a massive endorsement by the Federal Government of the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration.

Odion said this while addressing journalists in Benin City, the Edo State capital.

According to him, “Edo’s hosting of the 2020 National Sports Festival is significant in the sense that it is happening two years after the return of the festival. It is a massive endorsement by the Federal Government on what is going on in Edo State.

“The work at Samuel Ogbemudia stadium is world-class. I have also gone around, and I am impressed by what is going on in the place. I thought I was somewhere in Lekki when I was in GRA with the Skyscraper at the Secretariat. That place laid derelict for over four decades. The governor didn’t start by awarding contract. He went ahead to work on the monument which I am told will be put to use soon.”

“Late Samuel Ogbemudia started work on the project. It was later abandoned and Governor Obaseki came to transform the waste to wealth. It is something everybody should commend. If it was your money, you won’t allow it go to waste. That is the kind of value we want to see. There is value for money under Governor Obaseki from what I can see. I don’t toy with my words, anything I say I mean it,” he added.

Recall that the Minister of Sports and Youth Development, Mr. Sunday Dare, during inspection of ongoing refurbishment of facilities at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, in Benin City, applauded Governor Obaseki on his administration’s commitment to deepen sports development by investing in the revamp of the stadium and other sporting facilities in the state.

He expressed satisfaction with the progress on the project, which is in the final stage of completion, noting that the state is prepared for the hosting of 2020 sports Festival in Edo State.