Host communities shut Chevron flow stations in Delta

Nosa Akenzua, Asaba

Host communities in Delta state have shut down Chevron flow stations in their areas over alleged breach of agreement and other grievances.

Flow stations in Utunana and Kokodiagbene in Gbaramatu Kingdom, Warri South West Local Government Area of the state were shut down by aggrieved indigenes following irreconcilable differences with the oil company,

especially over alleged breach of the memorandum of understanding entered into between the host communities and the multinational oil company.

It was gathered that the host communities have been having running battles with major foreign oil companies operating in their domain.

Officials of Chevron Nigeria Limited who spoke to journalists on condition of anonymity said that “we had to shut down our flow station in Utunana and Kokodiagbene in Gbaramatu Kingdom, Warri South for disregard to our agreement and attacks on our facilities.

“We need to have free flow operations and not being disturbed over frivolities, continued crisis to inhibit our workings” they explained.

But, the state Deputy Governor, Kingsley Otuaro, who sued for peaceful coexistence among the host communities and Chevron Nigeria Limited told journalists in Warri that the issue which gave birth to the crisis were being looked into, adding that shutting down the flow stations in the area was unhealthy to the host communities, the company, the state and federal governments.

Otuaro however, called on the oil company to look into the development of its host communities and ensure an amicable resolution, disclosing that the Okowa led administration would continue to take proactive steps in peace building and affirmed that no meaningful progress can be made in an atmosphere of rancour and acrimony.

He charged the company and stakeholders of the communities to work in accordance with the decisions reached for peaceful working relationship, adding that it was only in peaceful coexistence that businesses thrive.

General Manager, Policy, Government Affairs, Chevron Nigeria Limited, Esimaje Brinikins in a reaction, said that the company would work to meet the ultimatum and address all issues raised by the host communities to avoid further crisis, adding that Chevron Nigeria Limited was prepared to open its flow stations in the areas and thanked the state government for the timely intervention to avoid loss of revenue.

Some of the stakeholders in Egbema, Gbaramatu Kingdom, Kokodiagbene and Makaraba communities who spoke to journalists, said that if the ultimatum issued to Chevron Nigeria Limited was not respected,

they would not allow the re-opening of the flow stations, alleging that the oil firm has refused to provide basic amenities for its host communities, adding that the oil company has also failed to implement the memorandum of understanding reached in the time past.