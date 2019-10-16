Iranian President Hassan Rouhani’s brother has reportedly begun a five-year prison sentence for corruption.

Hossein Fereydoun, who was a close adviser to the president, entered Tehran’s Evin prison on Wednesday, his lawyer told local media.

He was convicted of “receiving bribes” in May and sentenced to seven years.

An appeals court later reduced the jail term, but ordered him to return any property that he had acquired illicitly and fined him 310bn riyals.

That sum is equivalent to $9m (£7m) on the country’s official exchange rate, but $27m (£21m) at the free-market exchange rate.

Fereydoun denied any wrongdoing and some supporters of the president, who is a moderate, said the case was a move by hardliners in the judiciary to discredit him.

The judiciary has said it has no political motivation for the cases it tries.