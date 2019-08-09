Chief Medical Director (CMD), Yusjib Industrial Medicare, Ilorin, Dr. Yusuf Abdulraheem, says it took the hospital several hours of intensive care to resuscitate two patients who ingested Sniper on Wednesday.

Dr. Abdulraheem disclosed in Ilorin on Thursday that the first case is that of a woman, which was reported to his office at about 5:00 a.m. He said that the woman drank the banned substance because of alleged infidelity by her husband.

The CMD said when the husband saw his wife drinking the sniper he quickly hit her hand away from her mouth, spilling the remaining contents on him.

“When they came to the hospital, the odour of the substance was all over the husband. We placed her on observation for six hours and we ensured that she was free of the agent before we discharged her,” Abdulraheem said.

He said another case that was more serious than the first one was reported to the hospital around 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, adding that it took him and his team no fewer than 12 hours to resuscitate a 27-year-old man, who he simply identified as Seyi.

The doctor said when the patient was brought to the hospital he was almost lifeless and gasping for breath, prompting the team to do all it can to flush out the poison from his system.

“I was told that he locked himself in a room where he took the content. What the family told me was that there was an issue between him and his mother.

“The mother told me that Seyi sent him a text earlier on Wednesday that what is life without the mother’s love” and went to lock himself up in a room.

“At that point, they became suspicious of what he might be up to, so they went to see him in the room, but saw him running out of the room and trying to jump the fence after drinking the Sniper,” Abdulraheem said.

He called on the federal government to go beyond banning the product, but to enforce the non -availability of the substance to the public.