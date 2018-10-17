”Horse face”-Donald Trump slams Stormy Daniels,she responds

President Donald Trump has slammed porn star, Stormy Daniels after her defamation case against him was thrown out.

She was also ordered to pay his legal fees.He celebrated his victory by calling her horse face.He also said he was going to sue her and her third grade lawyer.

He tweeted

“Federal Judge throws out Stormy Danials lawsuit versus Trump. Trump is entitled to full legal fees.” @FoxNews Great, now I can go after Horseface and her 3rd rate lawyer in the Great State of Texas. She will confirm the letter she signed! She knows nothing about me, a total con!

In response, she alluded to him having a tiny manhood.She tweeted

Ladies and Gentlemen, may I present your president. In addition to his…umm…shortcomings, he has demonstrated his incompetence, hatred of women and lack of self control on Twitter AGAIN! And perhaps a penchant for bestiality. Game on, Tiny.