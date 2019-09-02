Here are some more horrifying photos from the place where Kevin Hart suffered ‘major back injuries’ in a car crash

The comedian was involved in a ghastly motor accident in the early hours of Sunday morning in Malibu embankments.

Also with him in the car were his driver and his fiancee.

Kevin Hart and his driver sustained a major back injury while the driver’s fiancee came out unhurt.

Kelvin Hart recently purchased the Plymouth Barracuda, to celebrate his 40th birthday back in July.