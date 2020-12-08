Hooliganism only resides in Aso Villa, Buhari – Aisha Yesufu

Human Rights Activist, Aisha Yesufu has responded to President Muhammadu Buhari’s statement while commending the Army for restoring peace in Nigeria.

Daily Times recalls that President Buhari, on Monday, said his government will deal decisively with “any act of hooliganism hiding behind peaceful protests.”

He said although his government believed in the rights of citizens to embark on peaceful protests, such must be done responsibly.

Buhari stated these while virtually declaring open the Chief of Army Staff’s Annual Conference 2020 from the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Reacting to this while featuring on Arise TV on Tuesday, December 8, Yesufu said, ” It is very disrespectful for our leaders that we vote for, to continue telling us all sort of things.

READ ALSO: Why I won’t support Improved Almajiri education system – Ganduje

”If there is anywhere there is hooliganism in Nigeria, then it’s in the Aso Villa and the president is the one presiding it.

”That is not the language the president should be using.

She also lamented the way the media reported the EndSARS protest.

‘She said, ’Why is the media enabling government in this tyranny. The protest was not hijacked, the Nigerian government led by Muhammadu Buhari brought in thugs to attack protesters.

”We saw the military, security agencies, police vehicles being used to transport thugs.

‘’The thugs went on a looting spree. The #EndSARS protest was peaceful but the media joined in reporting that it was hijacked.”