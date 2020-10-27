Hoodlums invade Abuja NYSC camp, cart away mattresses, others

The orientation camp of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) located in Kubwa, Abuja has been invaded by some hoodlums on Tuesday morning.

Daily Times gathered that thugs armed with knives and other sharp objects blocked the road and ordered motorists to turn back.

READ ALSO: Lekki shooting: Fashola reveals installers of ‘hidden camera’

They were seen coming out of the NYSC camp premises with mattresses, plastic chairs and other items.

Residents in the neighbourhood also took advantage of the unrest to participate in the looting.

Details later…