Hoodlums allegedly stab 2 DELSU students

Nosa Akenzua, Asaba

Hoodlums operating within Abraka community in Delta state at the weekend allegedly stabbed two Delta state University (DELSU), Abraka students.

Sources said the victims were returning from night classes when the hoodlums who ambushed them, allegedly attacked them with broken bottles when they refused to part with their money and mobile handsets.

The victims, female students (name withheld) it was gathered, had attempted to escape when the hoodlums allegedly swooped on them with broken bottles around Ivie Road.

Fortunately for them, their cries for help attracted residents to the scene, forcing the hoodlums to flee into the bush.

Abraka Divisional Police Officer, Isa Hassan, who confirmed the incident, said the victims sustained minor injuries and were taken to the Delta state University Teaching Hospital (DELSUTH) where they were treated, adding that the police were on the trail of the hoodlums and will do everything possible to bring them to book.

Meanwhile, the university’s Vice Chancellor, Prof. Victor Peretemode in a statement stated that “it has come to the notice of the management of the university that students who read all night in the campuses and leave before dawn are being attacked by hoodlums.

As a result, the management has advised that students should study from 4pm and leave by 6pm for their own safety.”