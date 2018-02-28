Honorable Jude Idimogu’s Faith

Hon. Jude Emeka Idimogu a.k.a ‘Abundant’ is one of the proactive members of the 8th National House of Assembly representing the people of Oshodi/Isolo constituency II.

The first Igbo man to have break the jinx in the Lagos state house of assembly is leaving no stone unturned as he has impacted several lives since he assumed office in May, 2015. It was gathered that, the happily married politician who defected to the ruling party, All Progressive Congress from People Democratic Party still maintain an open door policy with the member of his constituency. His priority according to the people of his constituency is bringing the dividend of democracy back to his people.

The soft-spoken industrious politician is actively involved in the politicking both in the house and at the party level. This we learnt has been giving some of his colleagues some sleepless night as some of them have started saying he might get automatic ticket come 2019 generation election.

Isaac Oguntoye