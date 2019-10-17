Hong Kong’s legislature was disrupted again on Thursday, a day after protests forced chief executive Carrie Lam to deliver her annual policy address by video.

Opposition lawmakers interrupted Lam as soon as she started speaking, chanting slogans, saying she was unfit to rule Hong Kong due to the ongoing protests, according to public broadcaster RTHK.

Legislative Council president Andrew Leung was forced to suspend the meeting twice. At least six opposition lawmakers were ejected from the chamber.

Only three lawmakers, all belonging to the pro-Beijing DAB party, were able to ask questions over a 90-minute session, according to RTHK.

On Wednesday, Lam was forced to give her first policy address of the year by video link after a scheduled speech before the legislature was disrupted by pro-democracy lawmakers.

Lam said Hong Kong was facing its most formidable challenge since the former British colony returned to Chinese sovereignty in 1997.

Protests began in Hong Kong on June 9 against a legislative bill that would have allowed for residents to stand trial in mainland China.

They have since escalated into a massive anti-government movement with renewed calls for democratic reform.