Hong Kong’s High Court on Thursday issued an emergency injunction against the inciting of violence on websites and messaging apps, local media reported.

The ruling specifically named the website LIHKG, a Reddit-like forum used by protesters as well as Telegram, which have played a critical role in organising the leaderless protest movement.

Residents can be found in contempt of court for violating the injunction, which was filed by the Justice Department, according to public broadcaster RTHK.

The ban extends to calls for violence, including at protests and against individuals online.