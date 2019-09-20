A Nigerian man, Keith Mali Chung has been reported by Radio France Internationale to have retuned the $80,000 worth of bitcoin to its rightful owner.

Keith Mali Chung who woke up to find 7.8 bitcoins in his account, immediately began trying to track down the owner of the bitcoins that is an equivalent of $80,000 or N 28.8m.

Mali Chung explains via a phone conversation from Abuja on how the returned the bitcoin says “I trade in bitcoin, but never such a high amount. I knew it had to be a mistake so I posted an announcement via some WhatsApp groups to track down the owner.”

Three days passed and no-one responded, so Mali Chung took to Twitter to track down the owner. That prompted a response from someone who had the correct encryption code for the transaction.

Keith took to twitter to post make this post.

“I received huge sum of BTC from an unknown sender and it’s definitely a mistake from someone I must have had transaction with before, Kindly DM me time of transaction, your address and exact digits sent”.

The owner of the bitcoins mistakenly transferred to Mali Chung is a Nigerian politician who has asked to remain anonymous.

The story of Keith who reportedly returned a huge sum of bitcoin that was mistakenly transferred to his account is a story worth sharing as it has uplifted the Nigeria’s image on the international level, amidst some bad reports of Nigerians.