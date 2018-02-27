Hon. Sir Jones Chukwudi Onyereri and his deputy Hon. Zakari Ningi

during the House Committee’s visit to Arik Air in Lagos on Friday.

House Committee pays surprise visit to Arik Air

The Chairman of House of Representatives Committee on Banking and Currency, Hon. Sir Jones Chukwudi Onyereri has commended the management of Arik Air for the good work they have done in turning around the fortunes of the Nigerian flag carrier.

The airline’s incumbent management led by Capt. Roy Ilegbodu as Chief Executive Officer assumed office in February 2017 after the

intervention of the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON), which prevented an imminent death of the Arik Air.

Speaking with journalists when he led members of the committee on a surprise visit to Arik after a guided tour of the airline in Lagos,

Onyereri stated that from what the team saw on ground, Nigerians

stands reassured of the safety of Arik and it’s survival because Capt.

Ilegbodu and his team have positioned the airline on the path to

profitability, which he said will propel Arik to reclaim its prime

spot in the aviation sub-sector of the Nigerian economy.

Hon Onyeriri who spoke glowingly about Arik especially its aircraft

spare parts store said he was satisfied with the fact that the airline

has enough spare parts to carry on with seamless operations, which he stated is reassuring to the flying public. He added, “To the extent of safety, the amount of spares parts in Arik Airline’s store is huge, we are completely impressed. They have brand new tyres, spare engines and that is comforting enough.”

Reacting to the rumour that there are chances of Arik Air being named the national carrier, the chairman said that was beyond the committee for now, stating that there were so many things to be considered before such a development could happen. He also management style of Capt. Ilegbodu and his team, which encourages transparency, accountability and strict adherence to global aviation best practices. It would be recalled that the committee earlier in February promised

Nigerians that they will soon pay a visit to Arik and Aero airlines

for what they described as on the spot assessment of recent positive

developments at the two airlines since they were taking over by Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) when he said, “We owe it a duty to Nigerians to visit some of the critical institutions AMCON was mandated to take over in the interest of the nation.”

L-R: Director Of Flight Operations Arik Air, Capt. Adetukunbo

Adekunbi; Chief Executive Officer Arik Air Capt. Roy Ilegbodu;

Chairman House of Representatives Committee on Banking and Currency,