The Nigerian Local Government Excellence Award (LOGEXA 2019), a yearly event organized by Tripple T’’ Communications to recognize and deservedly honor Local Government Administrations in Nigeria, held on Thursday 8th August, 2019 at the National Merit Award House, Maitama Abuja.

Hon. Olufunmi Rafiu Olatunji, the amiable, soft-spoken and performing Chairman of Eti-Osa East Local Council Development Area is among the recipients of year 2019 Award of Excellence.

The Eti-Osa East Council Boss for his milestone achievement in Education, Road Infrastructural project and Social Welfare bagged the Best Local Government Chairman in Southwest. Hon. ‘Kunle Ajayi, the Chief of Staff to Hon. Olufunmi was on hand to receive the Award on behalf of the Chairman.

Hon. ‘Kunle Ajayi expressed the Chairman’s profound appreciation to the organizers of the award ceremony and pledged more commitment and dedication to project execution and effective service delivery to the benefit of the good people of Eti-Osa East Local Council and to the glory of God.

He said, “Hon. Olufunmi is committed to service delivery and bettering the lives of the good people of Eti-Osa East LCDA. The Chairman in just 2 years in office has been able to touch every sector in a bid to fulfill his electioneering campaign promises and this award is a clarion call for more work.”

Among the persons that accompanied the Chairman to receive the Award are the Eti-Osa East LCDA All Progressive Congress Ward Chairmen: Mr. Ismaeel Adeniji, Alh. Bolaji Jelili, Hon. Larry Akerele, Hon. Yinusa Buhari, Alh. Akinlolu and all the five ward Women Leaders