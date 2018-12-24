Hon Chris celebrates Christmas with Imo indignes

Hon. Barrister Chris Okewulonu, two times former Secretary to the Government of Imo state (SGI) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Senatorial aspirant for Okigwe North, Imo state, has urged the people of the state to imbibe the virtues of Jesus Christ during the Christmas celebration. Honourable Okewulonu, who is also a former commissioner of works, Imo state, former Federal commissioner on Federal Fiscal Policy, stated this during his birthday/Christmas celebrations. He started the Christmas/birthday celebrations in his residence in Owerri, when he invited neighbours to his house, and gave out wrappers, cartons of tin tomatoes, bags of rice, and cash to those travelling to their villages. The celebration continued same day, in his hamlet , Avutu Obowo, where he equally distributed bags of rice, wrappers, money, etc, to his people in the evening. The women of Avutu sang for him and practically prayed for God to bless him. Hon. Chris told Daily Times Correspondent that God has really blessed him, so, he has numerous reasons to bless others. “I have been obviously blessed by God that no matter the situation or condition, I will still thank God Almighty, who gave me life, wealth and wisdom to live and be leaders to all”. Hon. Chris said.