Isaac Oguntoye, Lagos

It was a happy moment for one of the young and vibrant honourable at the Lagos state House of Assembly, hon. Adedamola Kasunmu as he bagged award for the most outstanding young legislator of the year at the Timeline Awareness Initiative Lectures and award at the most prestigious Sheraton hotel and suite Lagos.

According to the industrious cool lawmaker, “Many thanks to the organisers and special thanks Lagos State House of Assembly under the able leadership of Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa for the opportunity to thrive.

I therefore dedicate this award to God Almighty; also to My Late Mother, Chief (Mrs) Abiodun Arafat Kasunmu; to the good people of Ikeja Constituency 2; to the Youth of Nigeria and to all women out there who have suffered one form of violence or abuse.

As a Youth and as legislators we will not relent until our society becomes free of injustices and imbalances. This award however spurs me to do more..Thank you all.

I also seize this opportunity to thank all the Youth personalities of my Constituency who accompanied me to receive the award. God bless you.” He concluded