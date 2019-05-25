Hon. Adedamola Kasumu Celebrates Mum

Share

Tweet

Pin 0 shares

Isaac Oguntoye

It was an emotionally charged atmosphere on Tuesday as the Lawmaker representing Ikeja Constituency 2, Hon. Adedamola Richard Kasunmu (a.k.a ARK) celebrated the 64th Posthumous Birthday of his beloved mother, Chief (Mrs.) Abiodun Arafat Abiola Kasunmu.

Chief (Mrs.) Kasunmu, was a renowned public servant, educationist and seasoned administrator.

Being a passionate Educationist, she served the State Government in various capacities including ‘Permanent Member 1′, Lagos State Primary Education Board and was also on the Committee for VISION 2010.

She was the pioneer Chairperson of Lagos State Market Board and also the founder of MODUPE MEMORIAL SCHOOL, Magodo, Lagos.

She was the daughter of the late Iyaloja-General of Nigeria, Alhaja (Dr) Abibatu Mogaji the mother of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Among other honours and awards, she held the Chieftaincy title of YEYE AMOYE ILU OF LAGOS and was married to Chief Adekunle Kasunmu, the Amoye Ilu of Lagos. Chief (Mrs) Abiodun Arafat Abiola Kasunmu was born on May 21st 1955 and passed away on October 2nd 2006 at 51.

In an emotion-ladden message to commemorate the brief occasion, Hon Kasunmu said ‘Mama today is your Birthday and, had it been that you are here, you would have been 64 today.

You are no longer with me physically and I missed you for real, but your great Legacies, accomplishments and good names will continue to live on.

Continue to rest in the Bosom of the Lord, Maami. So long”, wrote Hon. Adedamola Richard Kasunmu on his social media pages