The Plateau state Environmental and Sanitation Agency (PEPSA) has given home owners a 30-day ultimatum to build sanitary facilities or be prosecuted.

General Manger of the agency, Gabriel Bako, disclosed this in an interview on Tuesday in Jos.

Bako said that the state government has banned open defecation and pit latrines and the stipulated sanitary facility for each house was either a water system or ventilated improved pits latrines.

According to him, the ultimatum which starts July 16 is for homes in Jos metropolis for now.

He added that the directive would soon be extended to every part of the state, noting that the agency’s workers have been directed to go into homes

and book defaulters.

The general manager said defaulters would be prosecuted in a court of law at the expiration of the ultimatum.

He revealed that the agency was working with the Jos Metropolitan Board to give the state a face-lift and ensure that the state was free of open defecation.

Bako added that the state judiciary has approved the establishment of seven mobile courts for the agency to fast track the prosecution of defaulters.