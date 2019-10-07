Archbishop Alfred Adewale Martins, Catholic Archbishop of Metropolitan See of Lagos, has warned that suicide is not an answer to problems experienced by individuals in the society.

Adewale Martins spoke during the administration of the Sacrament of Confirmation at Saints Joachim and Anne Catholic church in Ijegun, a suburb of Lagos, on Sunday.

“Suicide comes more often today in our society because our young people have lost their faith in God.

” Suicide is killing, and God has condemned that in his commandments; anyone who does that means condemnation to hell,” he said.

Addressing the 607 candidates at the confirmation sacrament, he urged them to receive the gifts of the Holy Spirit and put them in action wherever they go.

“As you receive the Holy Spirit today, your life should reflect love, peace, gentleness, joy and self control.

” Let us strive to be perfect Christians, ready to defend the truth; be loyal to God and passionate with your neighbours,” he said.

According to him, the Holy Spirit strengthens and burns all forms of evil, but should not be used as an avenger or a messenger for killing or destruction of lives.

The archbishop urged the entire faithful to learn to always forgive one another, because one with the spirit learns to forgive.

“No matter how many times one offends his neighbour, whenever he comes back, always forgive; that is the expectation from the Holy Spirit as true confirmed Catholics.

” You should learn to collaborate with one another because that is the main drive to development; things done with one mind bear good fruit.

“That is the expectation of the Holy Spirit, when you have it, it would burn away negative desires, all national challenges,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the bishop administered the sacrament to 607 candidates and also blessed the new chapel of adoration.

The candidates were drawn from Saints Joachim and Anne Parish (442), Saints John Parish, Igando (144) and Saints Timothy and Titus Parish, Isheri Osun (21). (NAN)