Hollywood Actor Nicolas Cage files for divorce 4 days after getting married

Share

Tweet

Pin 0 shares

Doosuur Iwambe, Abuja

Hollywood actor Nicolas Cage, 55, has filed for an annulment from his fourth wife Erika Koike, 34, four days after the two were married in Las Vegas.

Cage and Koike had applied for a marriage license in Clark County on March 23, but on March 27, the National Treasure star was already asking a judge for the order to cancel the marriage after getting a certificate on the same day as his annulment filing.

On top of that, he’s asking for a divorce if an annulment is not possible, according to The Blast.

Before Cage started dating in Koike in April 2018, he was previously married to Alice Kim, 35, Lisa Marie Presley, 51, and Patricia Arquette, 50. Cage and Kim separated in 2016, while Presley and the Leaving Las Vegasstar divorced in 2004 after two years of marriage. Cage’s marriage to Arquette lasted from 1995 to 2001.

Not much is known about Koike, who has one credit as a makeup artist for the short film Hankikanto on IMDB, but she’s been publicly seen with Cage since the two were spotted grabbing lunch in Puerto Rico, where Cage had been filming for the movie Primal on April 19.

The two were seen back in Los Angeles later in May, when photographers snapped pics of the two them together in Beverly Hills.