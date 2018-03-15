Hollandia Evap satisfies consumers’ need with product

Nigerian consumers have commended on how Hollandia Evap satisfies their need for all rounder milk.

Consumers actually testify to how Hollandia Evaporated Milk is an “all-rounder milk,” which can ideally be used for traditional and non-traditional purposes.

Speaking on this development recently in Lagos, Chi Limited’s Managing Director, Mr. Deepanjan Roy said; Hollandia Evaporated Milk is a highly nutritious milk that provides the essential nutrients needed by the body for healthy development.

According to him, “its premium quality, unique convenient packaging and affordability makes it irresistible to consumers. Hollandia Evaporated Milk is all-rounder milk with a great taste and creamy goodness.

“Through innovation, Hollandia Evaporated Milk has achieved consumer preference by consistently inventing and adding more value.”

Also speaking, Ishola Oyedokun, a marketing executive with Shalom Enterprises, stated that his early morning routine involved a stop at a local ‘Mai shai’ (tea seller) to enjoy a hot cup of tea or coffee.

He observed that in most of the ‘Mai shai’ shops he visited in Agege, Hollandia Evaporated Milk was commonly used.

“Upon enquiry, I was told by Alhaji Isa, the tea seller on my street, that Hollandia Evaporated Milk was widely used because it tasted fresh and creamier when added to tea or coffee. It is also cost effective when compared with other brands in its category and offers convenient packaging ideal for individual consumption and storage,” he stated.

On her part, Nkechi Agu, a confectionary consultant with Bake Mix Limited, stressed that milk is a key ingredientfor baking, as well as for preparing desserts and that in order to achieve a great tasting product, its quality should never be compromised.

“Hollandia Evaporated Milk is comparatively tastier than other milk brands I have come across, and creamier too. It is easily my favourite, as it is a perfect addition to enhance taste and quality whenever I have to prepare milkshakes, desserts and some snacks for my clients.

“The difference is impressive as there is a noticeably improved taste, texture and mouth feel whenever I put Hollandia Evaporated Milk in the mix,” she added.

Stories by Godwin Anyebe