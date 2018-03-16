Holistic way to solve nation’s security challenges

“Rebuke the company of spearmen, the multitude of the bulls, with the calves of the people, till every one submit himself with pieces of silver: scatter thou the people that delight in war” – Psalm 67:30, KJV.

Even though no society can be said to be free of certain bad elements and security challenges that may be peculiar to it depending on the level of overall development of such a society, the ones that are bothering us in Nigeria seem to be self – inflicted through well organized criminal or ethic gangs that seem to defer solutions.

They seem to defer solutions because in the last 2 weeks or so, President Muhammed Buhari has taken it upon himself to personally visit the hotspots in Taraba, Plateau and Benue states with a view to hold peace – parleys with all the stakeholders on ground. But despite these Presidential peace – moves and visits, as of Monday, March 12, 2018, additional 25 people had been killed in Hundu village, Bassa LGA of Plateau State, according to Channels Television reports. The attacks took place less than 2 weeks after Mr. President’s visits to Taraba and Plateau States which the main opposition party –People Democratic Party (PDP) has tagged as another form of political rallies instead of condolence visits.

Much earlier, the national dailies and other news – media had reported other episodes of orgies of violence that took place in Benue, Plateau and Borno states where 30 people were reportedly killed in the attacks. Narrating these gory incidents, the DAILY SUN edition of Wednesday march 7, 2018, page 6 opened its lead story for the day with the following paragraphs :

“It is another season of wailing and weeping in Benue, Plateau and Borno States as three separate attacks by suspected herdsmen and Boko Haram insurgents sent at least 30 persons to their untimely graves.

“Worse hit is Benue where 24 people including children, women and the aged were killed in Omusu – Edumoga, Okpokuru Local Government Area. The incident came barely a month after the remains of 73 persons killed in a midnight bloody attack by suspected Fulani herdsmen in Gume and Logo Local Government Areas were given mass burial on a site at the industrial Layout along Naka Road in the States Capital. Those killed in the latest mayhem included Eric Attah and his wife, a septuagenarian – Pa Innocent Itodo, an 11 years old schoolgirl and another 60- year old woman, Mrs. Catherin Abah, among others. Godwin Igochewas also said to have lost his wife and two children while another lost his two wives…’’

According to Channel reports of Tuesday March 13, 2018, about 1.7 million Nigerians have lost their homes since these mindless conflicts/madness began especially in the North – East and the Middle Belt parts of the country.It should be recalled that the concerned security issues began as localized skirmishes and fracas but due to the actions and inactions of our politicians and their inability to act divisively with a view to nib these security challenges in the buds, they allowed these issues to fester on until they become national phenomenon occupying the unenviable 1st and 2nd positions on the list of security issues that are threatening our corporate existence as an entity and thus constituting serious headaches to our security agents. Some of these decisive actions might not be taken due to certain vested interests on the part of our political leaders and so some of these challenges may be arising from matters that may be related to bad governance.

The nation may not be lacking in a well – organized security network to secure the lives and the properties of the residents of this great nation, but certain policies and pronouncements of certain government officials may indirectly be aiding and abetting some criminal activities in the country. For an instance, according to another news report credited to the Channels Television, the Inspector – General of Police (IGP) was reported as allegedly saying on the television that the Police might not arrest suspected herdsmen that are being accused of murder/genocide and willful damage of properties across the country, until certain areas are designated as the Cattle’s Grazing Reserves. And within 2 weeks of these alleged pronouncements, not less than two attacks were linked to these suspected herdsmen. Although the Police later abandoned this hard line posture of its unpreparedness to arrest and prosecute suspected killer – herdsmen, the damage has already been done.

As a way of getting to the roots of these identified security challenges confronting us as a nation, there is the need for sincerity of purpose and political will to be displayed by our political leaders especially from the highest level of governance. Apart from the fact that the Military needs to reorganize its internal operations for a more cohesive and well – integrated force, there is the need to review cases of sensitive Command and Staff postings that seem to tilt in favour of a particular section of the country where a particular religion is also dominant. Unless our security agents are re – orientated to see the whole nation as their Cognate Areas of Responsibility (CAOR) where every citizens’ rights should be protected and guarded irrespective of their ethnicity and religion, the lock jam surrounding our national security challenges may remain unresolved. And for our Security Agents to discharge their constitutional duties faithfully, they may be watching out for the body – languages and unspoken signals being transmitted by the political leaders. In other words, the duration of any security challenge maybe at the whims and caprices of our politicians. Succinctly speaking, without playing gallery, if the Federal Government wants to put a final stop to the Fulani herdsmen/Crop – farmers conflicts, they know what to do – part of which has already been mentioned above.

On this note, we should remind ourselves of the fact that our GOD abhors and detests shedding of innocent blood under whatever guise. There is no doubt that the geographical entity called Nigeria with its land is being polluted everyday through the unrestrained and unwarranted shedding of innocent blood. And here are God’s injunctions concerning those who are guilty of this offence: “whoso sheddeth man’s blood, by man shall his blood be shed: for in the image of GOD made He man” (Genesis 9:6, KJV). Another scripture in the same vain declares: ‘’… thou, o God, shall bring them down into the pit of destruction, bloody and deceitful men shall not live out half their days…..

(Psalm 55:6,KJV). And in putting a seal to this divine verdict on those that are polluting this great country with human blood through their criminal activities, yet another scripture states that: “A man that doeth violence to the blood of any person shall flee to the pit, let no man stay (prevent) him” (Proverbs 28:17, KJV). This same verdict applies to those who may be aiding and abetting these criminals – those who derive pleasure in the shedding of innocent blood in this nation.

Gbemiga Olakunle, JP is General Secretary, National Prayer Movement, gbemigaolakunle@yahoo.co.uk

gbemigaolakunle.blogspot.com, Abuja.