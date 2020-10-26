Hold elites’ responsible for current woes in Nigeria -Omoragbon cries out

Doosuur Iwambe, Abuja

The National Conscience Party (NCP), flagbearer in the just concluded governorship election in Edo State, Pastor Peters Omoragbon has blamed the political elites over the current unrest in Nigeria.

He said in a statement he personally signed and made available to the Daily Times on Sunday that the ruling political class should be held responsible for the poverty, hunger and other vices that have befallen the poor Nigerians.

Pastor Omoragbon said, it was unfortunate that since May 29, 1999 when the conventional politicians took over the reign of power from the military, it has shown that nothing fundamental has changed.

He lamented that since then, governance has continued to be for the interest of politicians as opposed to being for the people.

READ ALSO: #EndSARS: Lagos govt. to support businesses affected by protest

According to him, while the hardworking middle class were begging for a living wage, the politicians gave them a minimum wage of eighteen thousand naira per month less while their children were sent abroad to study.

He said, “the experience of the ordinary people since May 29, 1999 when the conventional politicians took over the reign of power from the military has shown that nothing fundamental has changed. Governance has continued to be for the interest of politicians as opposed to being for the people.

“Our people fought against military dictatorship not because they hated the military uniform but because they strove to enjoy political freedom and economic comfort. Unfortunately, they have not enjoyed either.

“The hardworking middle class were begging for a living wage but our politicians gave them a minimum wage of Naira Eighteen Thousand (N18,000.00) per month less than Five British Pounds.

“Whilst these middle -class children could barely afford three square meals, or pay school fees, the children of greedy politicians were flown abroad to study, organize birthday parties in Dubai and flew private jets and the latest cars in town. The police that was meant to protect every Nigerian were turned into private security firm to protect these politicians and the little that the ordinary Nigerian could salvage is forcefully taken by armed robbers and no police to protect them”.

He added that the the All Progressive Congress and the Peoples Democratic party should bow their heads in shame for hounding the COVID-19 palliatives meant for Nigerians.

“COVID 19 pandemic came and 86 Billion Naira earmarked for palliative went into private pockets, and we were told, in three days the money has been distributed, whereas, our wicked and greedy politicians were busy building warehouses and stock piling all the food stuffs and other items meant for the people in preparation for 2023 so that, during electioneering, these same items would be distributed as gifts by the politicians , who playing upon the intelligence of the people brought about by the poverty imposed on them would have no choice than to thank the thieves for their benevolence.

“The people were watching. The political elites failed to see the handwriting on the walls, that Nigeria was like a keg of gunpowder waiting to explode. The Nigerian political class forgot so soon the revolution in Sudan few years ago that took down President El Bashir from glory to grass, that he was dragged on the streets of Sudan and now cooling off in an underground cell that he once placed his political enemies”, he added.

While condemning the shootings on innocent #endSARS protesters at Lekki tollgate, he called for their immediate arrest and prosecution of those involved in the dastarded act.