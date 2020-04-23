One of the most holy months of the year in the Islamic calendar begins on April 24th.

That’s the start of Ramadan, a time of fasting and prayer for the 1.8 billion Muslims in the world.

For those who are unfamiliar with the event, here is some basic information.

Ramadan a month-long religious observance that takes place in the ninth month of the Islamic calendar.

It is believed by Muslims to be the time when the first verses of Quran were revealed to the Prophet Muhammad by Allah.

That specific event is known as Laylat al-Qadr.

Ramadan begins this year April 24th and concludes on May 24th. It begins and ends on a different date every year as it follows the lunar calendar.

The Fiqh Council of North America recognizes astronomical calculation as an acceptable Shar’i method for determining the beginning of Lunar months including the months of Ramadan and Shawwal.

FCNA uses the criteria of European Council of Fatwa and Research (ECFR), which are that somewhere on the globe, at the sunset, the elongation should be at least 8 degrees and moon should be at least 5 degrees above horizon.

If these conditions are met, the new crescent will be visible somewhere on earth. Hence the new lunar month will start the next day, otherwise it will start on the day following next day.

On the basis of this method the dates of Ramadan and Eidul Fitr for the year 1441 AH are established.

Fasting is a big part of observing Ramadan.

In fact, fasting during Ramadan is one of the five pillars (think duties) of Islam.

The other four are testimony of faith, charitable giving, prayer and making a pilgrimage to Mecca.

Muslims are expected to fast from all food and drink, including water, from dawn until sunset each day during Ramadan.

This year, that generally means fasting between the hours of approximately 4 a.m. and 8 p.m. They also must abstain from smoking and having sex during those hours.

To help with the fast, many Muslims will have predawn breakfasts and prayers. At night, the fast is broken with a communal meal among friends and family.

That meal usually begins with the eating of dates and the drinking of water — which is the way it is believed the Prophet Mohammad broke his fasts. The evening feast is called Iftar.

Practicing Muslims are also expected to read the Quran daily, pray, refrain from fighting, swearing or gossiping, and give to charities and those in need.

The idea is that fasting, as well as praying and doing good deeds, will help promote self-discipline and bring you closer to God.

READ ALSO Prince Charles, others condole with Buhari over loss of Kyari



The seriously ill, pregnant women, travelers and those who have a health risk (like diabetes) are usually exempt from fasting.

Children are also not expected to fast, although they sometimes join their families in a “half-fast”.

The day after the last day of Ramadan is known as Eid Al-Fatur, when Muslims decorate their homes, visit with family and friends, and exchange gifts. It’s a three day celebration.

