Hisbah: Tambuwal disbands police in Sokoto over division

Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has disbanded the State Hisbah over alleged factionalization, Daily Times gathered.

This is not the first time such decision was taken by the state government as it would be recalled that over three years ago, the then Commissioner for Religious Affairs, Mani Maishinku Katami announced the disbandment of the commission before it was recanted later.

In a statement signed by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Publicity, Muhammad Bello said a 36-men committee was inaugurated by the Governor to re-organize and harmonize the activities of Hisbah in the state.

According to Tambuwal, the committee became necessary because of the need to have a legitimate structure that would perform the activities of the Hisbah according to its law.

He charged the committee to look at the law establishing the Sokoto State Hisbah Commission in the state in order to come out with a comprehensive report about its statutory roles.

The committee would be chaired by the Wazirin Sokoto, Professor Sambo Wali Junaidu while the Permanent Secretary in the state’s Cabinet Affairs office, Alhaji Bande Rikina would serve as its secretary.

In his acceptance speech, the Chairman of the committee, Prof. Junaidu thanked the Governor for finding them worthy to serve in the committee.

He assured that they would do everything humanly possible to carry out their assignment effectively.

Waziri added that they would consult the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar and other stakeholders for further advise and inputs.

Daily Trust

