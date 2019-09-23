Last Sunday Big Brother Naija show was exhilarating with a lot of events that came about. however, there were interesting things in the show that captivated the audience

The host of the live show, Ebuka Obi- Uchendu as usual thrilled the audience with his elegant outfit. He wore a combat like suit with a black Astrakhan cap.

2) The Live Show was lit with the performance of famous Nigerian singer Reekado Banks

3) Cindy, Mercy, Frodd and Diane realized that they were fake nominated, meaning none of them were up for eviction.

At the climax of the show, Frodd was announced winner as he emerged as this Season’s Ultimate Veto Power Holder.

As the Ultimate Veto holder, Frodd has the power to Nominate five Housemates for Eviction.