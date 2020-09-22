Highest weekly increase of nearly 2 millio COVID-19 cases globally

Vaccine nationalism unfair, self-serving, UN chief warns

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has reported a record number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus registered across the world over the past week – almost two million infections.

This marks the highest number in a single week so far. “From Sept. 14 through Sept. 20, there were almost two million new cases of COVID-19, which represents a six per cent increase compared to the previous week.

“And this is the highest number of reported cases in a single week since the beginning of the epidemic.

“During the same period, there was a 10 per cent decrease in the number of deaths, with 36,764 deaths reported in the past seven days,’’ the WHO said in a situation report late on Monday.

In particular, an increase in the weekly case incidence rate was reported across all regions in the last seven days, except for Africa.

The two Americas remain the worst-hit areas and account for more than 38 per cent of all new cases reported over the past week.

Europe showed the greatest increment in the number of fatalities in the past week, with a 27 per cent increase compared to the previous week.

Meanwhile, UN SecretaryGeneral Antonio Guterres on Tuesday denounced “vaccine nationalism” among some developed countries, saying it was unfair and self-serving.

Opening the annual General Debate of the UN General Assembly, Guterres reiterated his call for global solidarity to defeat the coronavirus pandemic codenamed COVID-19.

“We are working to advance treatments and therapies as a global public good, and backing efforts for a people’s vaccine available and affordable everywhere.

“Yet some countries are reportedly making side deals exclusively for their own populations.

“Such ‘vaccinationalism’ is not only unfair, it is selfdefeating. “None of us is safe, until all of us are safe,” he said. Some wealthy counties, including the U.S., the UK, and Canada have preordered millions of potential coronavirus vaccines for their citizens.

Through this move, referred to as ‘vaccine nationalism’, these countries are striking mass purchase deals with drug manufacturers with promising vaccine candidates.

The UN Chief echoed concerns by stakeholders that the move could leave poor countries behind, thereby undermining efforts to defeat the pandemic.

“Since the beginning, we have pushed for a massive rescue package worth at least 10 per cent of the global economy.

“Developed countries have provided enormous relief for their own societies.

They can afford it. “But we need to ensure that the developing world does not fall into financial ruin, escalating poverty, and debt crises.

“We need a collective commitment to avoid a downward spiral,” he said. In his address, U.S. President Donald Trump reaffirmed commitment to his “America First” agenda, saying it was the right thing to do.

Trump argued that it was “only when you take care of your own citizens, will you find a true basis for cooperation”.

“As President, I have rejected the failed approaches of the past, and I am proudly putting America First, just as you should be putting your countries first. “That’s okay, that’s what you should be doing,” he said.