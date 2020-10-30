High on drugs: Nigerians call for arrest of Alli-Macaulay over alleged COVID-19 birthday Souvenir

A Lagos lawmaker representing the Amuwo-Odofin constituency 1, Mojisola Alli-Macaulay, has stated that unemployment is not the reason hoodlums hijacked peaceful protests across the state.

Recall that hoodlums unleashed mayhem in the state a day after soldiers attacked peaceful protesters at the Lekki Toll Gate on October 20.

A number of public and private properties were looted and vandalised with multiple police stations burnt beyond recognition.

Reacting to the event during a plenary sitting at the Lagos State House of Assembly, Alli-Macaulay stated that unemployment should not be an excuse for misbehaviour.

“Look at the children these days, the youths. I like your submission, Mr Speaker, that it is not unemployment that should be the bane or the reason why youths will come out and begin to misbehave, there are unemployments in so many countries of the world, even the United States.

Meanwhile, Daily Times gathered that Nigerians on social media have called on arrest of the lawmaker after alleged pictures of COVID-19 palliatives distributed as sourvenir during her birthday celebration.

See tweets below;

Mojisola Alli Macaulay who said Nigerian youth are always high on drugs in Lagos House of Assembly is actually a 🌿🌱High 🌱🌿ALOOTER.

These are CACOVID palliatives she used as souveniers during her birthday some days ago.

🤯💩🤮🤮#wizkid #KillSocialMediaBill #FridayThoughts pic.twitter.com/MvzkhBBaDP — Christian Okonkwo (@Ochristian9ja) October 30, 2020

I think her generation is on Colorado sorry to say… She must be high on marijuana at the same time… Nevertheless, I guess she spilled this out as a result of "forces beyond her control". — Yomi John (@AbayomiAA_John) October 29, 2020