High office has not changed you, Tinubu tells Osinbajo

The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has congratulated Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on his 61st birthday, saying the high office of Vice President has not changed Osinbajo.

Tinubu said the Vice President’s life has been one of commitment to the principles of justice, honesty and equality of all people.

According to Tunde Rahman of Tinubu Media Office, Asiwaju Tinubu in a personal letter to the Vice President, wrote: “My dear Yemi, I congratulate you today on your 61st birthday.

“This day presents an opportunity for us to thank God for the years he has given you and to pray that He provides you with many more birthdays.

“Your birthday also gives me the chance to tell you that the respect and affection I have for you as a brother and friend are deep and abiding.

“Your life has been one of commitment to the principles of justice, honesty, fairness and equality of all people under God. As a lawyer, you plied your knowledge of the law to advance the welfare of the common man and thus protect those ideals and beliefs integral to the exercise of our collective humanity.

“During your eight years as Attorney-general and Commissioner for Justice, you continued to stand for profound and worthy causes just as you did in private practice. You did not allow high office to change you or dilute your humanity.

“You vitally contributed to most of the landmark cases and laws passed in the state, which paved the way for the ongoing development of the state. Those same rare talents and traits you continue to live by today.

“Holding the office of the Vice President has not changed you. You remain as humble, as brilliant and as committed to performance as you have ever been.

“Your performance and service to the nation is a source of pride to those who know you. Along with President Buhari, you have helped to show that assumption of high office does not have to lower one’s sense of morality or lessen their humanity.

“Thank you for being a champion for those who are without. Thank you for your service to the country. Thank you for your loyalty to President Buhari.

“May God grant you more years, good health, strength and wisdom. I wish you a most happy birthday dear brother.”