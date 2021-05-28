High demand for Elina at cinema

By Mutiat Alli

There is high demand for Editha Francis’ latest movie, Elina at the cinema across the country.

This is coming after its premiere amidst glamour and razzmatazz at Silverbird Cinema, Lagos last Sunday.

With a stellar cast that includes Kalu Ikeagwu, Jibola Dabo, Winner Edward, Jessica Fabulous and Felix Omokhodion among others, Elina is a remarkable, thought provoking and didactic film that imparts strong lessons to parents and guardians, especially mothers. And being a ‘family movie’, Elina has been enjoying massive turnout of parents and their kids across all cinemas.

Shot with high-definition camera, which reflects in its picture quality, Elina is directed by Ambrose Tobias Udeh having being produced by Editha Francis with Michael Austin as executive producer.

The movie narrates the story of an 11-year-old child, Elina, who accompanies her mother to an eatery but ends up being kidnapped by an unidentified man. Elina’s mum had taken her to an eatery, but as she’s about driving out, she realises that her phone has been left behind.

She rushes back to the eatery, leaving young Elina in the car with the engine still running. At this point, a man emerges from nowhere, gets in the car and drives away with a fear-stricken Elina.

Could it be a case of robbery or kidnapping?

On the inspiration behind the movie, Editha Chiewuzie says Elina was borne out of her desire to unravel the little mistakes parents make that cause them lifetime pains.

“Many times, I come across parents, especially mothers being so careless with their children. You see some women instead of holding their children’s hands while crossing a major road; they allow them to cross alone. You see a mother carelessly leaving her child in the custody of neighbours, friends or even someone she hardly knows.

Some even leave their child or children inside the car, locked or unlocked, to go get something. In some cases, the child suffocates or taken away with the car. I want to plead with parents to always be careful with their children.

The world we live in is evil and you can’t even trust your next-door neighbour. This is the story of Elina,” she states.

Speaking about his experience on the movie set, Jibola Dabo, who plays Elina’s father, described it as exciting and wonderful. “I have a wonderful and exciting experience on the set of Elina. I enjoyed working with Editha, the producer. She’s a wonderful lady.