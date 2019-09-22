The management of the Federal High Court, Abuja has disassociated itself from groups and individuals making public statements concerning succession to the leadership of the court.

The court leadership while reacting to the press conference by the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) on alleged attempts to tamper with the hierarchy of the court, stated unequivocally that the court and the Acting Chief Judge, Justice John Tsoho had nothing to do with the group.

“We wish to state unequivocally that the Federal High court and indeed our Acting Chief Judge, the Hon. Justice John Terhemba Tsoho hereby completely disassociate ourselves from any persons and groups that have come out to make public statements concerning succession to the leadership of the Federal High court of Nigeria”.

According to a statement from the office of the Chief Registrar of the court, the Acting CJ is well acquainted with the procedures for succession to the leadership of the court, which according to them has not been breached in any manner.

The statement read in part: “Our attention has been drawn to claims in some media reports and press conferences by certain persons and groups (notably, the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) on alleged attempts to tamper with the hierarchy and/or succession to the headship of the Federal High Court.

It is alleged that there has been uncovered a plot to stop the emergence of the current Acting Chief Judge, Hon. Justice John Terhemba Tsoho, who is the most senior Judge in the Court, as the substantive Chief Judge.

“It is equally alleged that the plot is driven by ethnic and religious considerations.

“We wish to state categorically that there are well established policies and procedures guiding the issue of succession, not only in the Federal High Court, but for all the hierarchy of courts in Nigeria.

“His lordship, the Acting Chief Judge is well acquainted with the procedure(s) for succession in the leadership of the court, which so far have

not been detracted from as to give him cause for alarm and warrant expressing any reservations or procuring anyone to make a case on his behalf.

