Mutiat Alli, Lagos

Some of Nigeria’s biggest music stars such as Selebobo, Phyno, KCEE and Sunny Nneji met with the quarter-finalists of Hi-life Fest 2019 to offer them some tips and advice on the music industry.

This was part of a week-long mentorship program, which saw the eight Hi-life Fest hopefuls have one on one interaction with the movers and shakers of the industry.

Renowned music producer, Selebobo, was the first to meet with the contestants and he was quick to praise the talented acts, while also reminding them that this is just the beginning of the journey.

Selebobo who is most notably known for producing Yemi Alade’s 2013 smash hit “Johnny” has been in the music scene for over 10 years. He is also a frequent collaborator with artistes such as Iyanya, Tekno and a host of other A-list performers.

Veteran highlife singer, Sunny Nneji was next to visit the quarter-finalists. He received a warm welcome from the contestants who were thrilled to have the singer in their midst.

The “Tolo Tolo” crooner shared some tips about how he has remained relevant in the industry and reminded them to always be humble and open to learning.

Kcee also made a surprise appearance at the mentorship session, and the singer/songwriter reminisced on his time on Star Quest, while advising the Hi-Life Fest contestants to take full advantage of the opportunity they’ve been presented with.

The cream of the crop, however, was the arrival of Life Lager brand ambassador, Phyno. The indigenous rapper who hails from Enugu was greeted by a standing ovation and his time with the contestants was filled with words of motivation.

He took his time to share the story of his meteoric progress in the music industry, while also admonishing Life Lager for giving young talented musicians a platform such as this.

Hi-Life Fest 2019 has lived up to its billing as the number one indigenous music show celebrating the culture and progress of the people.

The contestants are set to be back in action on the 21st of July when the quarterfinals of HiLife Fest is hosted in the garden city of Port Harcourt.