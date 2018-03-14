Heritage Bank introduces advanced digital experience

Heritage Bank Plc has taken a bold step to revolutionalise the banking sector with the introduction of an advanced intelligent digital experience known as Octopus.

The solution which is full-fledged digital bank, has been described by financial technology experts as a game-changing innovation that is poised to connect all your bank accounts with your Debit Card details or account holder information.

Octopus by Heritage Bank represents an omni-channel multi-platform experience squarely targeted at the customers of tomorrow; young, smart, professional, tech savvy pioneers of the new digital economy. Bank agnostic, Octopus will provide all customers of any Nigerian Bank the opportunity to access a platform that consolidates and connects all their Bank accounts delivering convenience and ease of access on an innovative platform and digital community

It is designed to deliver omni-channel user experience across multiple devices; where most of customer’s daily city activities (banking, cinemas, stock markets, social interactions, churches, universities, meetings, restaurants, utility [e.g. DSTV, PHCN], fans clubs, associations and any other communities) have been digitized and consolidated.

It serves as a single window into several players of the same industry and it is embedded in the same social media platforms where people are such as Facebook and Telegram.

Announcing the launch of Octopus, the Managing Director of Heritage Bank, Ifie Sekibo described this initiative “as a truly intelligent adventure that does everything differently. According to him, Octopus is an intelligent digital experience that combines digital transactions and a community lifestyle that empowers customers with the power to build their world and perform digital transactions how they want.”

He further added that Octopus would be available across all major platforms, including the revolutionary Octopus Bot on the Telegram platform, Facebook as well as Octopus Apps on the Google Play store (for Android) and Apple store (for iOS), which could be used by non-Heritage Bank’s customers.

All the information customers would need to begin to enjoy the Octopus service is available on www.octopus.ng

The platform owes numerous benefits to the users, thereby enable small businesses key into electronic payment system easily, efficient collections, social integration, retention strategy, bills payment, mobile virtual top-up, funds transfer, balance enquiry, movie show time, news.

Other benefits involve, engage customers, send messages, aadvertise, auto reminders for due payments, sell products, visible to millions, automatic product recommendation, create any kind of community and engage them freely.

Some of the transaction types including both domestic and Intra-Africa, the transaction channels are mobile devices, tablets and desktops, whilst the acquiring platforms are Mobile App, mobile USSD-based App and internet banking.

Motolani Oseni