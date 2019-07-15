By Our reporter

Adao community in Alabata area of Odeda Local Government Area of Ogun State has been unsettled since the news broke that two suspected herdsmen allegedly stabbed a 49-year-old farmer, identified as Rafiu Showemimo, to death.

It was also gathered that the crime was committed by herdsmen on Sunday when he was on his way from farm as the attackers cut him with their cutlasses and abandoned his body, after waiting to confirm him dead.

The Police is yet to get on the matter.