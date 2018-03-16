Herdsmen killings: Deploy troops in Kogi, Senate asks Buhari



Reps probe illegal arms import into state, summon customs

The Senate on Thursday asked President Muhammadu Buhari to exercise his power as the Commander-in-Chief of the Nigerian Armed Forces in deploying troops to Omala and Dekina local governments of Kogi State, to protect lives and property consequent upon killings of 32 persons by suspected herdsmen.

Oblivious of the fact that the police are overwhelmed in adequately providing security in the wake of widespread killings across the country, the legislators said there is urgent need for the President to take the issue of national security serious by sending the military to forestall spread of attack on other communities in the state.

Similarly, the House of Representatives passed a resolution to investigate the alleged illegal arms and other military accessories imported by the government of the state.

It as well ordered the Inspector General of Police to ensure adequate punishment of person found guilty of genocide.

The Senate noted with grave concern the killings of 20 people in Ogane Enugu community of Dekina local government and 12 people in Agbenema and Abejukolo communities of Omala local government on Wednesday, March 14, 2018.

It expressed displeasure as well on the silence of the state government on the the attacks which tends to erode the confidence of the citizenry in government’s ability to guarantee safety of their lives and property.

This is sequel to a motion raised by Senator Atai Aidoko (Kogi East) at plenary notifying the red chamber of reports of attacks on those communities by people identified as Fulani herdsmen.

Relying on order 42 and 52 (matter of urgent national importance), Aidoko said the perpetrators of the heinous crime killed and maimed innocent people including women and children.

He said as a result of the latest incidents, people are already vacating the communities, thereby constitution refugees in neighbouring communities while he called on federal and state emergency agencies to provide relief materials to displaced persons.

Senator Aidoko disclosed that information available to him had it that the herders travelling in trucks and river boats have already crossed the Niger River bridge near Lokoja heading hinterland to Igalaland through Koto Karfe.

He warned that if military men were not drafted in immediately, more damage would be done and many lives would be lost stressing that the state government has failed in its constitutional and social responsibilities of securing the citizenry.

He added that perpetrators of the evil act should be prevented from entering other areas of the state ” before what is happening in Kogi state will not degenerate to the level of what is happening in Benue state”.

The Leader of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan (Yobe North) cautioned his colleagues against the general reference to perpetrators of various killings as herdsmen arguing that attaching religious and ethnic nomenclature to these criminals will endear them sympathy.

He however said that the Nigerian security agencies are overstretched and grossly inadequate to handle the current security challenges while agreeing that the Kogi incident need urgent attention of the federal government.

Senator Dino Melaye (Kogi West) said the present administration has not shown enough zeal in finding solution to the security challenge facing the country.

He said the prerogative of providing security lies with the government, hence it should not be blamed on overstretching the police.

“There is gross display of incompetence at the federal and state levels to protect lives and properties. We’ve not shown enough zeal to end this problem. If we cannot show capacity, are we going to continue complaining. Federal Government must show aggressive capacity. The normal response cannot work.

‘Let us for once call on Mr. President and on governors of these affected states who are chief security officers of their states. It is high time for the President summon Governor Yahaya Bello and ask him questions. Give him a task to defend the people of Kogi State”, he said.

Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe (Abia South) blamed President Buhari for his insensitivity to issues of national concern and for failing to respond spontaneously to issues, arguing that his attitude had aided non-challant attitude of some state governors in handling security challenges in their states.

Senator James Manager (Delta South) harped on punishment of arrested culprits to serve as deterrent to others

“We are tired of observing a minute silence every time people are killed in such circumstance. We are tired of standing. What is important now is punishment for the offenders. Are we doing so, the answer is no. Punishment, punishment, punishment for offenders. That is the immediate solution”, he said.

At the plenary on Thursday the House of Representatives, passed a resolution to investigate the alleged illegal arms and other military accessories imported into the state by the state government.

The House passed after the consideration and adoption of a motion of urgent national importance sponsored by Rep. Karimi Sunday.

In the resolution, the lawmakers mandated the House committees on Customs, National Intelligence and public safety to investigate the alleged importation of military uniforms and equipment by the Kogi state government.

They also resolved to summon the Nigerian Customs Service to explain its role in the entire saga, especially, why the agency refused to arrest the importer, rather than ask him to go and procure an end- user certificate from the office of the National Security Adviser.

The House described the action of the customs as questionable considering that the agency was aware that the importer of the restricted items is not constitutionally empowered to procure arms and will not under normal condition be able to get the end-user certificate.

Moving the motion, Rep. Karami raised concern over the illegal action of the Kogi government to import arms and other military accessories, whereas such prerogative rests solely with the federal government as provided in items 2,17,38,45,67 of the second schedule, Part 1 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

He stated that the “exclusive legislative list, prescribes that arms, ammunition and explosives, defence, military are matters within the exclusive preserve of the federal government and no state government, however buoyant or influential has the powers to procure arms, equipment, uniforms for the military nor has the power to delve into any matter within the exclusive legislative list”.

The House member said he is at a loss over the rational behind the importation of 100 pieces of military camouflage, 26 pieces of military jungle boots, 20 plastic knives, 24 pieces of black bullet proof vests, 28 boxing gloves, 26 arctic hunter bags, 40 pieces of training mats, 20 black batons,100 black T-shirts, 31 protective glasses, 25 black sunglasses and 29 black uniform belts by the government of Kogi state.

He expressed disappointment at the customs for not arresting the special adviser to the state governor on security, Jerry Omodara, who had attempted to receive the items on behalf of Kogi state, instead they instructed him to provide an end-user certificate.

The legislator admitted the rising level of insecurity in the country, particularly the fragile security in the state, where politicians as well as public officials not in the governor’s camp have expressed fears over their lives.

“Of mention, are reported assassination cases, like those of Senator Dino Melaye, the disruption of empowerment programmes of Senator Ogembe and the murder in cold blood of the late labor leader in Okene who criticized the state governor vehemently for not paying workers’ salaries,” Karami added.

He decried the irrationality of using the meagre funds of the state for such misadventure, instead of paying salaries and improving the state’s infrastructure and wellbeing of Kogi people.

The House warned of the consequences if the government is not sanctioned and the real perpetrators/ perpetrator exposed.

It declared that if such trend is allowed to continue unchecked, where politicians, state governors and private citizens are allowed to import arms under the guise of equipping the military, then the security and lives of Kogi people and Nigerians in general will be jeopardized.