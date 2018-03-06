Herdsmen kill 1, exhume corpse, burn houses in Nasarawa

The population of Tiv extraction in Nasarawa State continued to decomated as Herdsmen attacked and killed one Aondoawase Mngunyi, exhumed corpse and burnt Houses in Tseyange, a settlement Area in Abaagu, Obi Local Government Area of the state.

The tragedy was said to have occurred when the deceased, Aondoawase, with three of his brothers, went to see their farm that was located close to the house they deserted two weeks back when the herdsmen well known to them descended on them.

A member of the family Vincent Yange, told our correspondent that his younger brothers were attacked when they went to inspect their orchards, close to Tseyange, the herdsmen swooped on them and short one of them to death.

Yange who expressed dismay over the killing also informed our correspondent that a corpse that was buried shortly before they left the Area was also exhumed by the war Lords, after which they burned down several houses.

He cried out that the presence of the Army in the state did not stop killings and wondered what farmers would do now that the raining season is fast approaching.

“We were thinking that the presence of the Army exercise, Ayem Akpatuma, in the state would stop the incessant killings but as Fulani mercenaries claimed being more than the Army, so only God would help the Tiv nation.”

When contacted the Police Public Relation Officer, (PPRO) of the Nasarawa state command John Idrisu Kennedy, who confirmed the incident said investigation was going on to fish out the perpetrators.