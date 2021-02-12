Herdsmen: Governors Agree to stop open grazing, suggests modern method to use in Nigeria

All this has been a major challenge, as all southern states have been struggling against the criminal activities of some herdsmen.

This led to the termination of the notice given to all Herdsmen to leave the foretaste.

It is on this note that the Nigerian Governors Forum on Thursday said it had reached a consensus on the “need for the country to switch to modern animal husbandry systems that will replace open, nocturnal and underage grazing in the country.”

In a communication issued at the end of its 25th virtual meeting and signed by the Chairman of the Forum, Gov. Kayode Fayemi, “to set up systems to speed up the grazing initiative of the National Livestock Transformation and Ranching Plan in the Country.”

The consensus was reached on rising security in the country linked to armed herdsmen operating as bandits.

Meanwhile, the Forum condemned the ethnic profiling of crime in the country and decided to “convene an emergency meeting of all governors” on the matter so that lasting solution would be provided to all the citizens.

“The Forum respects the right of residence of all Nigerians and strongly condemns the crime and ethnic profiling of the country to frame the widespread crisis of banditry and herders-farmers,” the Communiqué said.