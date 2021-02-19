Herdsmen don’t need your permission to live in Ondo forests, Bauchi gov hits Akeredolu

Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, says herdsmen like other Nigerians don’t need the permission of any governor to reside anywhere in the country.

Daily Times gathered that Mohammed said this on Friday on Channels Television’s ‘Sunrise Daily’ programme, noting that citizens don’t need the permission of his Ondo State counterpart, Rotimi Akeredolu, to live in the forests in the South-West state.

He said, “Land is in the hands of the state and federal governments in trust but Nigerians don’t need the permission of governors or the federal government to settle everywhere.

You don’t need the permission of the governor of Bauchi or the governor of Ondo to be in the forests of Ondo if you choose to live in the forests because under Section 41 of the constitution, you are free to settle anywhere.”

In a bid to sanitise Ondo forests of killer herdsmen accused of sundry crimes such as kidnappings, killings, rape, amongst others, Akeredolu ordered all herdsmen to vacate the state forest reserves or register with the state government.

The development generated outrage with the Presidency and some governors including Mohammed saying Akeredolu lacked the right to issue a vacation notice to herders in the state.

Akeredolu had also slammed Mohammed for saying herders have the right to bear AK-47 rifle for self-protection.