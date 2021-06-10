Herdsmen crisis: Don’t expect me to do everything for you – Buhari tells state Governors

President Muhammadu Buhari has told State Governors complaining about herdsmen attacks on farmers in their domains to seek local solutions to the problems.

This is as the President lashed out at them not to expect him to be the one to fix all their problems, but he stated he expects them to take action.

Buhari said this during an interview with Arise TV aired on Thursday where he spoke about various national issues.

Specifically, the President mentioned that recently, two South-West governors visited him to complain about herdsmen encroaching on farmers’ lands in their regions but he told them to involve traditional institutions and community leaders in resolving the issues.

“You know these people more than I do, and you are democratically elected to protect your people. Don’t sit idly expecting me to do everything, take action,” he stated.

On job creation for the youths, the President while making direct reference to the #EndSARS protests, said youths can’t continue to destroy properties and expect investors to remain in an unsecured environment.

He told the youths to behave themselves if they want more job opportunities.

“About 200 buses bought by the former governor of Lagos were burnt by restive youths. Who would go and invest in such an environment? Nobody. It is just common sense.

”I told them to tell the youths if they want jobs they should behave themselves, make Nigeria secure so that people can come and invest. Nigeria is resourceful, everybody knows that, God has really endowed us,” he submitted.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Senate has asked Nigerians to send petitions over the appointment of a presidential aide, Lauretta Onochie, as a National Commissioner at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Recall that Senate President Ahmad Lawan, on Wednesday, directed the committee on INEC headed by Senator Kabiru Gaya to screen and possibly confirm Onochie and 5 others as INEC commissioners.

Lawan’s directive to the committee came after President Muhammadu Buhari had sent Onochie’s name and others to the National Assembly in October 2020.

Speaking with newsmen on Wednesday, Senate spokesman, Ajibola Basiru, asked Nigerians to petition the senate if they think is not qualified to be an INEC national commissioner.