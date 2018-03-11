Herdsmen attack: Villagers recover 25 bodies in Plateau

Group of concerned youths in Daffo Community, Bokkos Local Government Area of Plateau State, on Sunday, said that 25 bodies were recovered from the bush as a result of attack on their kinsmen that took place on the 7th of March by suspected Fulani herdsmen.

The attack was carried out on the eve of President Muhammadu Buhari’s visit to Plateau on the 8th of March 2018.

Speaking to newsmen, leader of the Group, Ambassador Mamot Adams said the attack became more vicious throughout Thursday, the day President Buhari visited Jos, with more villages falling under the bullets and machetes of the herdsmen.

He said: “Over 25 corpses have been recovered while we believe many more are decomposing in the bush as no one is courageous enough to enter the bush on search mission; the number of displaced persons from the destroyed settlements is estimated to be above 2000 while those that have run away from the district are more than 5000: even as at yesterday (Saturday) night, there were still gunshots and possible killings in some villages.

“This to us is one blow too many. We wish to state categorically that we have had enough of these acts of senselessness and shear disregard for our kindness and hospitality, as well as our respect for the laws of the land: therefore, we wish to make urgent call on the government at all levels and relevant security agencies to intervene immediately to halt further destruction and carnage”, he said.

Earlier, the councilor of Daffo Ward, Hon. Danjuma Mabas said number of aged people in the affected villages were also missing.

He said several other people are currently being treated of varying degrees of gunshot injuries, adding that security around the troubled area, the appears to be comprised.

Our correspondent reports that attack in the Daffo villages have persisted since January 24, 2018 when about seven people were killed around Josho community.

However, the Special Task Force Spokesman, Maj. Umar Adams, said STF personnel saved some of the victims of the attack and took them to the hospital.