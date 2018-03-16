Herdsmen Attack: Nigeria Traditional Rulers writes Buhari, vote for ranching

Worried by the incessant attacks on farmers by herdsmen, the National Council of Traditional Rulers of Nigeria, has written to President Muhammadu Buhari, demanding that herdsmen should adopt ranching as the modern way of rearing livestock as practice world over.

This was contained in a communique issued at the end of the 9th General Assembly of The National Council of Traditional Rulers of Nigeria, and a copy sent to President Buhari.

The communique, presented to newsmen in Jos, Thursday, by the Chairman of the Communique Committee, the Gbong Gwom Jos, HRM, Da Jacob Gyang Buba, contained that the federal government should partner it state counterpart for the adoption of ranching.

It reads in part, “in view of the dimension of the herdsmen/farmers incessant conflicts, which have resulted in massive lost of lives and properties in various parts of the country, Council here advises the Federal Government in partnership with the States and Local Governments to encourage the adoption of ranching as the modern methods of cattle rearing.

“It is noted that desert encroachment is obviously contributory factors to the clashes between herders/farmers, Council however notes that the establishment of River Basin Authorities and the construction of Dams, which was meant to help check-make this desert encroachment has not been put to proper use, particularly in the Northern States, therefore the immediate resuscitation and the use of these facilitates be put in place accordingly”, it reads.

The communique also fingered lopsided appointments of the current administration as one of the factors that contributes to the absence of peace and stability in the country, adding that if it is properly addressed to reflect the Federal Character, it will ameliorate the current security challenges ravaging the nation.

“The enforcement of the Federal Character provision in the constitution particularly the recruitment into the security and other agencies of government and appointment into key offices should be addressed accordingly.

“The National Council of Traditional Rulers of Nigeria is of the firm view that these issues if well addressed and attended to with vigour, will greatly ameliorate these challenges and give each citizen a sense of belonging and the necessary confidence in government as the elected representative of the people”.

Our correspondent observed that the Traditional Rulers are not please with the current security situation bedevilling the country and are determined to address them but not without the corporation of the federal government led by President Muhammadu Buhari.