Herdsmen attack: Call a colloquium, Afenifere tells Akeredolu

The Yoruba Socio-political organization, on Thursday called on Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo state to organize a colloquium where stakeholders will meet to dialogue over the increasing attacks on farmlands by Fulani herdsmen.

Afenifere made the call Akure, the state capital in Ondo through a communique issued.

Basorun Seinde Arogbofa, the Chairman of the Afenifere , who read the communique to journalists said that Akeredolu should emulate the Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose by bringing together the relevant groups to tackle the menace of the incessant attacks.

Arogbofa identified the security agents, traditional rulers, religion organisations, fulani herdsmen, and other important stakeholders as the groups that could proffer lasting solutions to the attacks.

“While we agree with our Governor that ranches and not colonies are the ultimate solution for cattle trade, he must quickly put in place some measures to arrest the wave of kidnapping and armed robbery mainly perpetrated by these herders especially in the Northern Senatorial District of Ondo State Particularly, the state gateway to them.

“As done by the Ekiti State Governor some two weeks ago, we strongly suggest he brings together all the relevant groups; the security personnel, the Obas, the senior citizens, Fulani leaders and other stakeholders to find a way out” he said.

Afenifere has called on the people of the state mostly the community leaders to embark on aggressive voter registration and voter education campaign ahead of the 2019 general elections in the country.

The group said it was imperative for the people to register and participate in the ongoing Continuous Voters Registration (CVR) being carry out across the 18 LGAs and the country at large in order to perform their civic right of electing good leaders.

Afenifere while congratulating the Governor on his first year in office, commended him for his achievements across the state in the last one year.

He pleaded with Governor Akeredolu to revive the moribund industries in the state established by late Chief Michael Ajasin, in order to create employment opportunities for the youths.