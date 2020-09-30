Herdsmen assassinated 10 Plateau traditional rulers — Sen. Gyan cries out

By Tunde Opalana

The senator representing Plateau North senatorial district, Sen.Gyan Istifanus Dung on Wednesday cried out to his colleagues the serial killing of at least ten village heads in the Plateau North district of the state, Daily Times gathered.

Lamenting the dastardly attack on traditional institutions in the state, he called on security agencies to beef up security around traditional rulers as well as other citizens in the state.

Standing on Order 43 (Matter of Urgency) of the Senate rule, Senator Gyang Istifanus Dung notified the Senate during plenary that 10 traditional rulers from different parts of Plateau North and others have been assassinated by suspected killer herdsmen.

The Senator lamented the calculated killing of village heads and other five unarmed youths who gathered to observe siesta by the killers.

He said; “My constituency Plateau North, the latest among the killing of the traditional head of Foron district in Barinkinadi, who was assassinated at his palace last week and his burial is due for this Friday.

“Mr. President this cruelty is quite disturbing because not less than 10 other traditional rulers have unfortunately been killed through the same circumstances. In Barkinladi, Gomoruku, Foron districts.

“Mr. President it is already known that a first-class Chief in Bokkos Local Government was assassinated. This is a very disturbing development and there’s a need for security to be made and tightened around our traditional rulers. I will use this opportunity to call on the Inspector General of Police to direct the commissioner of police to provide security for our traditional rulers in their palaces; so that they will be secured”.

Speaking on the killing of five youths he said; “Mr. Senate President may I also bring to the attention of the Senate, that unfortunately just this last week five of our youths who were resting and having an evening out, were brutally assassinated in Jos South Local Government.

“All of these developments are providing increasing insecurity in my constituency and I thought it very necessary distinguished colleagues alert and bring this to the notice of the Senate that Plateau state and particularly my constituency, that has witnessed the return of peace is suddenly being visited with this ugly attacks and Mr. President I must add that the attackers are suspected to be killer herdsmen and this is very disturbing in a nation where we need to be our brothers’ keepers. Plateau state needs urgent security attention”.

Responding, President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan condoled with the Government and people of Plateau State, particularly the people of Plateau North.

He called on the security agencies to rise up to the security situation by providing protection to village heads as well as other residents.

The matter though was not subjected to debate because Gyan came under Order 43.

Lawan said; “because you have come under Order 43, this issue is not open for debate, let me on behalf of all of us in the Senate send our condolences to the people of Plateau and the Governor, particularly your Senatorial district where most of these incidents took places.

“We pray for the security agencies to provide sufficient security around the traditional rulers and for everybody. The situation requires that we work with the executives until we find lasting solutions to the security situation that this country faces. May their souls rest in peace”.

