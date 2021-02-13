Herders problem: Bauchi Emir says divine intervention needed to avert breach of peace — Daily Times Nigeria

By Samuel Luka, Bauchi

Following the dominance of herders problem in public discussion, the Emir of Bauchi, Dr. Rilwanu Suleiman Adamu has said that only divine intervention can save Nigeria from impending breach of peace.

The Emir who was speaking in his Palace on Saturday, called on Nigerians, irrespective of their religious affiliations to seek divine intervention from God towards ending the problem.

Receiving the Yoruba Community resident in the state, the Emir said that Nigerians are in one way or the other related through various means therefore severing such relationship will be very difficult.

He however called on political office holders to watch their utterances on the issue to let it escalate beyond what it is now stressing that peaceful coexistence is the most essential thing to do in the country.

Rilwanu Adamu urged the Yoruba community in Bauchi to continue to live in peace and harmony with their host communities.

According to him, “you have become part of the place you are, you have married and given out your daughters in marriage, you are therefore part of here”.

Speaking earlier, the Ọba Yoruba of Bauchi, Tirimisiyu Adegoke appealed to the Emir to mobilize his colleagues across the country on the need to preach peace and peaceful coexistence among the different segments of the country.

Tirimisiyu Adegoke informed the Emir that the Yoruba community resident in the state is law-abiding citizens who are earning legitimately in the state and will not do anything to breach the peace.

He then used the visit to present to the Emir, the newly constituted leadership of the community following the death of the former President.