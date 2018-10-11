Herders/farmers clashes: Tinubu slams Afenifere, Odumakin

…Says Odumakin has problem of selective comprehension

National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former Lagos State governor, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has berated the Publicity Secretary of Afenifere, Mr. Yinka Odumakin, for attacking him over his position on how to resolve the lingering Herders/Farmers clashes that have lingered over time in some states of the federation, claiming many lives.

Accusing Odumakin, who spoke on behalf of Afenifere, of having a problem of selective comprehension, Tinubu in a statement by his media office and signed by Tunde Rahman, noted that what he said at the 2-day Conflict Resolution Summit with regards to “Unoccupied,

isolated land can quickly be turned into grazing areas in the affected states”, were only short and long term options for an enduring peace in the incessant clashes between herders and farmers, without particular reference to the South West.

According to him, “it is not only some states in the South West that are affected, but several states across the country. Why Odumakin suddenly gets hot under the collar may not be far-fetched. The usual frenzy and self-righteous mentality he portrays is on full display.

Perhaps next time, he should read through the whole submission and caution himself from self-righteousness and displaying in full glare anarchical emotions.”

To further clarify his position, the Tinubu media office said the former governor’s position at the summit for the short term included that government must sustain wise policy and action to keep peace and prevent violent recurrences.

He said: “Government must maintain reasonable and effective military and law enforcement presence in the affected areas. This presence should work with leaders of both the herder and farmer communities as well as traditional and religious leaders.

“Government should develop a comprehensive remedial/rehabilitation strategy for victims of the violent crisis.

“Government must help herders gradually shift from their traditional nomadic existence to a more static lifestyle. We have to face the reality that modernity is making the nomadic way counterproductive and inefficient.

“Unoccupied, isolated land can quickly be turned into grazing areas in the affected states. In the long run, this will enable herders to better maintain their livestock and thus their own livelihoods.

“Government should establish a permanent panel as a forum for farmers and herders to discuss their concerns and identify ways to mitigate contention. This will also help educate the general public”.

On the long term, the Tinubu media office said the former governor suggested that, “Nigeria needs to take the lead for Africa in international community for dealing with climate change.

“Water catchment and conservation systems must be developed. This includes the prudent use of dams and irrigation sub-systems maintainable at the local level.

“More water efficient farming techniques must be employed. Projects to protect the land for additional desertification must take adequate priority.

“These recommendations are suggestive and not at all comprehensive. However, I think they convey the idea that dealing with the immediate crisis is essential.

But we also must position ourselves to deal with these larger forces which are at the deepest root of this challenge.

If we cannot get to this root, our short-term efforts may be successful, but over time they will be of decreasing utility”.

“This is a problem that is mostly not of your doing, but one that you must solve for the future of this nation and its people.

If you allow your greatness as a nation to show, you shall succeed in securing the benefits of a good life and suitable environment people for generations to come. That is the Nigeria I see and believe in,” he added.