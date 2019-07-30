By Doosuur Iwambe, Abuja

The World Health Organization (WHO) has said that investing in public health is crucial in eliminating viral hepatitis B and C in Africa.

The WHO Regional Director for Africa, Dr. Matshidiso Moeti therefore, called on Nigeria amongst other African countries to redouble its budgetary allocation to meet up with the global target of eliminating hepatitis by 2030.

In a message to mark the 2019 World hepatitis day, Dr. Moeti, who was represented by the WHO Officer- in -Charge in Nigeria, Clement Peters called on African leaders to ensure that hepatitis B vaccination is available for all newborns.

He also urged them to strengthen the health sector by ensuring that hepatitis interventions are integrated as part of the health system.

She disclosed that the WHO’s first hepatitis scorecard to track progress across the region has shown that the highest burden of hepatitis B infection in children under five years was seen in countries without hepatitis B birth-dose vaccination in combination with sub-optimal coverage under 90 per cent of the childhood pentavalent vaccine.

The scorecard, which she said was developed in June 2019 revealed that testing and treatment as a public health approach remains the most neglected aspect confronting the hepatitis response.

She commended Rwanda and Uganda for providing free access to hepatitis testing and treatment and further called on relevant partners and pharmaceutical companies to consider a reduction in the cost of hepatitis B and C diagnostics and medicines to ensure more persons have access to timely treatment.

“Despite the availability of diagnostic tools and effective treatment, less than one in 10 of the 71 million people with hepatitis B or C in Africa have access to testing and over 200, 000 die each year due to complications like end-stage liver cirrhosis and liver cancer.

‘’Today, I call on member states to invest in a public health approach towards elimination of viral hepatitis B and C in Africa. Countries should invest in hepatitis B vaccination for all newborns and integrate hepatitis interventions as part of health system strengthening. This includes building on existing laboratory capacities for HIV and TB, embedding hepatitis surveillance in the national health information system and securing supplies of affordable medicines and diagnostics.

‘’In addition to governments and partner efforts, civil society and people living with viral hepatitis should continue playing a central role in raising community and political awareness.

‘’WHO will continue to support collaboration across member states –last month the African hepatitis summit in Kampala, Uganda was attended by more than 600 people from 32 countries,’’ he added.